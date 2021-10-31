We are living in a time of rapid innovation and transformation. The rate at which the world is adopting all sorts of technology is absolutely astounding. In just 100 years, we’ve gone from having primarily print and radio transmission for communication to handheld video broadcasting powered by greater technology than was needed to send Americans to the moon in 1969.
We employ technology in our homes often in the same way businesses do in the workplace, i.e., to handle menial tasks to free time for more complex or rewarding endeavors. At home, Roomba vacuums clean floors by themselves. Our assistant technologies — Siri, Alexa and Google — control lights and window treatments, set thermostats, act as watchdogs, read us the news, send messages, make phone calls and even start our cars. (Not all of us are using the technology, but it is available.) Likewise in business, we’re seeing companies use artificial intelligence to power virtual customer service agents, to write company reports and more.
Technology is replacing many jobs that once took several people, even in businesses as old as the newspaper. For instance, getting stories on a page once took a reporter, a copy editor, an editor, several composers and press operators. The reporter wrote, the copy editor proofed and fact checked it, the editor gave it a final look and OK before it went to composing to create the page layout that was used to make plates for the press run. Today, editors serve as reporters and proofreaders, and they build the pages themselves using programs like InDesign. The page is sent to a computer in the pressroom that operates the platemaker. Entire departments have been cut from newspaper operations by technology.
The same is true across many sectors. Robots build cars. Software powers online customer service agents. Entire companies are virtual and operate only through the internet. Some companies don’t even offer anything physical to customers. They trade virtual currency. They offer non-fungible tokens. One man or woman writing the software can power a multi-million company that has no physical assets or products.
In the meantime, real world products are becoming more expensive and more difficult to obtain. Let’s look at the newspaper industry again. Printing this newspaper (assuming you’re not reading this online) requires newsprint, ink and aluminum plates. The cost of newsprint — that’s the paper we print on — has soared through the pandemic. Ink prices are up. So is the price of aluminum. Newsprint alone costs thousands of dollars more per truckload now than it did in January 2020. The costs for the raw materials that make physical paper you’re holding in your hands are up by about 60% now. That doesn’t include the cost of labor.
While many businesses embraced new technology to lower their costs, the newspaper industry bucked it. It fought hard to continue offering a legacy product. Eventually, though, the fight will end as resources run out. That is why we’re seeing more and more newspapers becoming digital outlets or increasing their reliance on a digital presence while producing fewer physical copies.
The Paris News is no different. We’ve been leaning more into our digital offerings as print was cut back from six days to three. I’m often asked when we’ll go back, and the simple answer is we can’t afford it. We’re not alone in that predicament. I’d prefer not to be alone in charting the path forward. As we look at ways to increase our digital offerings to you, I welcome your feedback. Let me know what you’d like to see from an online news service. Let’s chart the path forward together.
