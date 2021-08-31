I read the other day an article about a brewery in Indiana — which also has a bar/restaurant to go with the making of their no-doubt fine beer — that decided recently to institute a “no tipping” policy in their establishment.
I wasn’t really all that surprised at the news. It did make me think back on my own short-lived — and really unlamented stint — as a waitperson.
I have worked in newspapers for most of my adult life, but there were times I did make my living doing other things. I worked at a fast food place right after I graduated high school, and I was a clerk at several different convenience stores while I lived in Austin. I also tried my hand at cold-call sales. That job lasted just one day. I also worked at a local department store, in the layaway department, and built phone books part time.
Later, when I found I needed a bit more income to help make a car payment, I worked at another fast food place, nights and weekends, in addition to my job at the newspaper.
I have, on occasion, waited tables, always on a part-time basis, when I was in college and later, as a second job. Let me say this: I am not cut out to work in that particular arm of the service industry. Waiting tables is hard work. I hope I never have to do it again because I do not have the knees for it anymore, nor the patience. I have nothing but admiration for anyone who is a good waitperson, though. It takes a special kind of person to be a good waitperson.
I am much better behind a counter and not taking orders tableside.
Waiting tables for a couple of dollars an hour and tips is not an easy way to make a living, unless you are very good at it. But even a good waitperson is at the mercy of random chance. Good shifts, when business is steady but not overwhelming, and the tips are good, and when you are lucky enough not to get too many bad customers — i.e., too cheap to tip properly or at all — are not guaranteed. Ask any waitperson about how much they bring home from one day to the next. It’s hard to manage money and keep to a budget when you never know just exactly how much you will make each shift.
It’s no wonder waiting tables is such a transitory work experience, one people are eager to move on from.
According to the article I read recently, the owner of the eatery in Indiana decided to pay his waitstaff $15 an hour to start, with the possibility of $18 dollars an hour if they make it through a 90-day probation period. He said in the article that taking tipping, with its “classist, racist and sexist history,” out of the equation would eliminate any earning disparity among the waitstaff and help keep them from having to choose to be abused — in any way — by the customers to get those tips.
He is also offering his waitstaff free access to urgent medical care and mental health therapy. He’s had to charge a bit more for his food and drinks to do so, but he said he hasn’t lost a single waitperson since he made the change and his customers have nothing but praise for the new policies, so he is keeping his customers coming back, which can make a big difference in his success in the long run.
It’s still a hard job, though. One I hope I never have to resort to, but this new policy could have made my time waiting tables a whole lot easier.
