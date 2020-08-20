Days after Austin City Council approved a budget that cut police funding by a third, with plans to reinvest the money in social services, Gov. Greg Abbott and other Texas leaders announced new legislation that would freeze property tax revenues for cities that cut police funding.
The governor believes the legislation will be “an effective tool that effectively will prevent cities from being able to reduce funding support for law enforcement agencies,” but will it? Former GOP state representative Matt Rinaldi questioned the announcement, tweeting: “Does the Gov want to provide an incentive for voters to support defunding police by tying it to a property tax freeze? This is a weird approach.”
It is an odd approach. Abbott is looking at city councils as though they are corporate boards of directors. While the latter may relent in the face of a boycott because their business requires profits to survive, city councils aren’t driven by profit. In fact, the Texas Constitution requires cities to pass balanced budgets, meaning they must spend every dollar they receive. Property taxes are one of the main revenue sources for cities, but they have long been a thorn in the side of Texans, especially those with fixed incomes.
While the governor may be counting on Texans’ affinity for law enforcement, hoping they’ll apply pressure to city councils to maintain or increase law enforcement budgets, he forgets their own pocketbooks are an issue closer to home. As Rinaldi voiced, Abbott’s proposed legislation may unintentionally incentivize Texans to call on their city and county leaders to reduce law enforcement budgets, if for no other reason than to lock those governments into a certain property tax revenue ceiling, thereby reducing their property tax rate as their property valuation grows.
If the governor truly wishes to prevent law enforcement budget cuts, tying his financial threat to a line of state funding for local governments might be more effective. At the very least, it wouldn’t give Texans a reason to decide which is more important — their own finances or police.
Klark Byrd
