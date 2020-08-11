Motorcycles have been much on my mind for the past few days.
Over the weekend, about a quarter of a million motorcycle riders have been gathered at Sturgis, South Dakota, for an annual rally that has been going on — and growing bigger — for the last eight decades or so. The event is a cherished tradition for untold millions of bikers of all stripes, and many go every year, year after year. It’s a huge boost for the economy of the state and the town of Sturgis, which the rest of the year boasts a population of about 7,000 residents, and many of the town’s residents rely on the big revenue all those visitors bring with them to tide them over the rest of the year.
It can also be a huge problem for the residents, who have to put up with the noise and the crowds — last year’s crowd was close to 500,000 strong — and the disruptions and violence hundreds of thousands of bikers, and wanna-be bikers, all celebrating their rights to assemble can generate once they start in partying hard and hitting the booze and the drugs.
The crowd at this year’s rally, in addition to the regular store of worrying behaviors, is also likely to bring the Covid-19 virus, and that is another kettle of fish.
Bikers have long had a reputation for being mavericks, outlaws and unruly cusses, and that is why that way of life is appealing to many people who fancy themselves to be free-spirited sort of folk, even if it is only on the weekends. So it is not unexpected that the vast majority of the people in Sturgis the past few days will not be wearing masks or being socially distant in any way, shape, form or fashion, especially in a place like South Dakota, whose residents have a reputation for being mavericks and who have been spending the pandemic ignoring the doctors and the scientist and going about as if the virus can’t get to them.
The number of cases in South Dakota is quite low, but the number is rising, nonetheless. It’s a big state that is mostly rural, and people tend to not live right on top of each other there, so that could be one reason why the virus has not made huge inroads there — yet. It will be most interesting to see the number of Covid-19 cases in a couple of weeks.
There is a part of me that is torn when I think about bikers and super-spreader events like this. In my heart I like to think that I could be a biker, hair blowin’ in the wind, free to go whenever, wherever I want, and making my way across the country close to the asphalt and the people on it or living nearby. I yearn to run away from my life sometimes, to take off and be free of alarm clocks and time cards and such.
But there is another part of me that can imagine all too well the kinds of trouble I could get into living life that way. I have a healthy and vivid imagination that can all too quickly and clearly lead my mind to things like broken bones and torn flesh and road rash, and the crippling pain of an auto-motorcycle collision. I know my own limitations. I am not built for danger like those who live that life, I freely admit it.
The thrill of speed and the challenge of a well-maneuvered curve is one thing. Willingly putting your life and the lives of your loved ones on the line to prove how cool and independent and how the government-ain’t-gonna-push-you-around is altogether quite another.
