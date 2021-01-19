EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second part of a two-part commentary. Part I published on Sunday.
In continuing with my questions for the Democrats now in charge of the federal government:
College loan relief: You have got to be kidding me. Do your voters know that the Obama policy of government underwriting of college loans gave colleges and universities license to set tuition wherever they wanted and spend wildly on questionable “needs” because the government guaranteed payment?
Bailing out financially strapped cities and states: Do the people know that the biggest reason these cities and states are in financial trouble is that years ago Democrat politicians “bought” the votes of municipal and state employees by making promises they could not or would not keep? Or that giving them a clean sheet would merely allow the cycle to begin again?
School choice: Teachers’ union got you by the financial hairs, do they? If you think the purpose of the teachers’ union is to promote better education, you probably think the United Auto Workers exists so that we can have better cars.
Environment: We try not to import goods that we know are made by child or slave labor. Can you tell us why we continue to import from countries, namely India and China, which continue to fill the air we breathe with filth? How about a little honesty here?
Annex Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.: Have you told your voters that such a move would virtually guarantee a single party government from now until the end of the world, just like Russia, China, and Cuba and Venezuela? Have you told them that, over a relatively short time, freedoms of speech, press, assembly, religion and others would disappear under the resulting dictatorship?
So, after the accumulation of power and personal wealth, what do you have in mind for we, the people?
Answer a few of these questions, please. Your voters and constituents deserve it.
(0) comments
