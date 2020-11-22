Those who cast the votes decide nothing. Those who count the votes decide everything.
It doesn’t matter if Joseph Stalin said it or not. It is as true today as it was back when.
The subject is voting machines. I am not a computer expert, nor do I claim to be, but I have rescued a few folks from the hackers. I will present some concerns that should be of interest to everyone.
Many will remember the tombstone voting scandals of the LBJ era in south Texas.
Today’s technology is advancing so quickly as to make it seem like science fiction, however, the means to hack a voting machine have been around as long as voting machines.
The other day I heard some politician ranting about some voting machines that were supposed to be connected to an intranet, meaning a private network, but also were connected to the internet — the not so private world wide web. The intended use of the voting machines has been flawed from the beginning. Most likely all voting machines were designed so they could be monitored and updated locally or remotely. Votes tallied and reported. At issue is the outside access.
Voting machines have motherboards just as your home computer, laptop or smartphone does. Current motherboards along with central processing units, graphics, memory and such can have over 25 billion transistors — that’s with nine zeros. Now, transistors are as dumb as a rock without other hardware and software controlling their function. Think of your computer as your favorite orchestra with the instruments, strings and such as the transistors. The sheet music is the software and the director is instructing the transistors when to turn on and off.
It does not matter that the machine was designed here; it is made in China. They have been modifying our technology for their own benefit for as long as we have been using them to manufacture almost everything.
Back to those billions of transistors on a motherboard, there is not enough room on this page to even begin to list the ways they could affect your vote. The Trojan horse story should get you to thinking. Deep in the belly of the beast, it’s waiting for the predetermined time, circumstance or remote instructions to respond. The machine does not even need to be connected to any outside data source. Just being plugged into a standard electrical outlet has the potential to expose it to power line data transfer and control. If you don’t believe this is possible, call your utility power company and ask them how they read and control your meter from their office. If a machine is set up to communicate wirelessly, a rogue phone or device carried by a voter or worker could trigger an event. The possibilities are endless and don’t even get me started on mail-in ballots.
