It was a lovely Easter Sunday. The weather was nice. There were egg hunts, church services and family gatherings. And there was one thing that was found at virtually every Easter gathering — food.
Food is the center, the heart of family. We all have those cherished family recipes, or the new recipe that has to be shared and accepted into family heritage. And on special occasions, these favorite foods are proudly presented.
And what do we serve our cherished standards in or on? Yes, dishes, of course. But I’m betting it’s a rare household that doesn’t have specific, much loved dishes.
At my house, there is an oval casserole dish with a wide cobalt blue band. It was my mother’s and many a meat loaf or fluffy mountain of mashed potatoes graced the table when my dad, brothers and I sat down to eat. And when I use it, someone always notices.
“That’s Memaw’s bowl,” a niece or nephew will say. And we are reunited with warm memories of Sunday lunches at holidays and more mundane meals.
I have a cherished crystal egg plate. I understand that in some parts of the world they don’t even have egg plates. Of course, any Southerner knows an egg plate is designed to hold deviled eggs. Egg plates are good for nothing else. It is a dish designed for that one specific purpose. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen another dish designed for only one food item, except toast racks. It speaks to the importance of the beloved deviled egg.
My egg plate is from Grandmother Jeffus and was a wedding gift when she married way back at the turn of the century. And I don’t mean when 1999 changed to 2000. It will be handed down to a family member, the way such things should be.
Perhaps my most cherished family heirloom is a set of plain white, gold banded China. This was bestowed by my maternal step-grandmother. She was the only grandmother on that side I ever knew, and I adored her. The China was bought, piece by piece, with points earned buying from the Jewel Tea man. Jewel Tea was like the Watkins wagon used to be. The representative and his horse drawn wagon travelled from farm to farm and town to town. The China was collected by her mother, back when Oklahoma was still a territory. How can I not have memories and history tied up in that?
There is a bread knife my great Aunt Mada brought home from England, and a set of little stemmed dessert cups from Grandmother Jeffus.
I have a Bavarian platter painted with an elk. It belonged to my Grandfather Ryder, who served venison on it every hunting season.
My sweet mother-in-law gave me a set of corn picks that I cherish. I have already given the wooden bread bowl to a niece. It was used by my great-great-grandmother to mix bread dough in. I still have a plain two-quart pitcher that came from Tennessee to the homeplace in 1836. It was filled with fresh milk every meal, and another like it with buttermilk.
While these items tend to be handed from female family member to younger female family member, every male will recognize and know the history also.
As we were putting aside the egg plate (no dishwasher for it) Sunday evening, I was struck with just how important and special these items are. They help retain family history. They are still useful for serving food, yet their value is far greater than their utility.
I’m betting that thousands of special items were lovingly hand-washed and dried Easter Sunday, then returned to their usual spot.
Have you inventoried the priceless family dishes and utensils that may exist in your house? It’s a pleasant tradition and thinking of the various items may make you smile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.