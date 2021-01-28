In the Tuesday edition of The Paris News, the” Chat with the Chairman” article by Julia Furukawa stated “More than 100 people gathered in the community building at the Red River Fair grounds to hear West speak and answer questions...”
To be fair, that number was much larger. Every seat in the building was filled and at least a 100 were standing to hear Lt. Col. West speak.
I would like to thank The Paris News for covering this event.
Bill Collins
Lamar County
