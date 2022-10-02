What a heartwarming experience to see Lamar County 4-H Council officers stand before members of Commissioners’ Court last week to receive a proclamation declaring Oct. 2-8 as National 4-H Week in Lamar County.
Each of the council officers introduced themselves and spoke briefly about their experiences in the many programs offered through the 4-H Youth Development Program of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, a program now in existence for the past 114 years.
Each of the students displayed confidence in their abilities and expressed appreciation for the many opportunities afforded them through various activities ranging from livestock showmanship and judging to leadership and food service programs and competitions.
Their public speaking and leadership abilities were obvious as indicated by the complimentary remarks of encouragement that came from county officials.
“You are the next generation of leaders in this county,” Commissioner Kevin Anderson said. “It is a blessing to see kids out there who want to be leaders and in knowing we are going to be taken care of someday when we are old and you are our leaders.”
Other commissioners expressed similar views.
“I can relate to your experiences when I was growing up and got my start in public service when I was in 4-H,” Alan Skidmore said. “I just want to say I appreciate what you do.”
Lonnie Layton emphasized the importance of leadership.
“You play an important role in this county, and it sounds like ya’ll have lots of fun,” Layton said as he and County Judge Brandon Bell recognized one of the students, Autumn Phillips, as being the 2022 Prairiland Homecoming Queen.
“It’s a joy to see you guys stand up there before us and speak up about 4-H,” Ronnie Bass said. “We are looking forward to you being our leaders, and we are confident that you will do a great job. I just want to encourage you to do a good job and just remember that the only one standing in the way of what you want in the future is you. You can be anything you want; you just have to work for it.”
Words of encouragement also came from Sheriff Scott Cass as he added to the court’s accolades and recognized the leadership provided by Agrilife Extension Agent Laura Graves, who heads the agency’s family and consumer science division.
I join these county commissioners in acknowledging the abilities of these fine student leaders and wish each one of them the best of life going forward.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903785-6976 or mary.madewell@theparisnews.com. Her column is published on Sunday.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.