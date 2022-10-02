mary colimn.jpg

What a heartwarming experience to see Lamar County 4-H Council officers stand before members of Commissioners’ Court last week to receive a proclamation declaring Oct. 2-8 as National 4-H Week in Lamar County.

Each of the council officers introduced themselves and spoke briefly about their experiences in the many programs offered through the 4-H Youth Development Program of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, a program now in existence for the past 114 years.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

