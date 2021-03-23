On Monday, the University Interscholastic League One Act Play competition schedule continues with area meets, to take place through April 3.
All three Paris high schools were involved in OAP this year, and as of the writing of this column, North Lamar High School and Chisum High School each made it past the first round competitions the first weekend of March. North Lamar, a powerhouse program under the direction of Cody Head, took first place at the Bi-District meet with “SMASH,” and advanced to Region, winning a number of individual titles along the way for its students and technicians.
Chisum High, with “Unexpected Tenderness,” took first place in its division and advanced to Bi-District. Some of those students nabbed individual titles as well.
Regional meets are set for April 14-17, in different cities, depending on the school’s size, and the state meet is set for April 29 to May 1 in Austin.
Paris High School, sadly, did not advance past the first meet. The production, “We Are the Sea,” did yield a pair of titles, one for an actor, Davis Green, and one for a technician, Miranda Morris.
I asked the drama teacher, a friend and fellow Paris Community Theatre cast-mate, Tim Wood, a few questions last month about putting on a UIL One Act Play production in the middle of a pandemic:
“The decision [to go ahead and enter the OAP competition] was made as soon as the school year began,” Wood said. “We’d been rehearsing since before Christmas, but have had several delays due to illness, quarantine, and bad weather.
“We have a combined total of 17 students in the cast and crew. UIL will allow you to bring 20. We started off with 20, but lost three due to illness and quarantine. We usually try and bring the full amount that UIL will allow,” he added.
“We cast the show a few weeks after Thanksgiving,” he continued. “We rehearsed three nights a week until a few weeks back when we expanded it to four or five. UIL does limit the amount of hours you can rehearse during the week, so we followed their rules. We have a diverse and varied cast with this show. It’s been a new experience for most of the company as they have never done a fantasy show before.”
The UIL’s new rules for this year, fast becoming Year Two of Covid, included a limit on how many guests from each school would be allowed to attend each meet. The UIL left it up to each school’s contest director whether the actors had to be masked or not during the performance.
“Because we recently had a large part of our cast quarantined, we are requiring our actors to be masked during our performance at the contest on March 6,” Wood said. On Feb. 8, UIL announced it was amending its guidelines to require all student actors at the competitions would be required to wear face coverings while performing.
“It’s always hard to put together any show — contest or not,” said Wood, who has much more experience in theatre direction than I do, even before he became a high school teacher. “We do it because it teaches students problem solving skills and also develops their interpersonal communication skills. It wasn’t much harder during this time than usual with the exception of working around quarantines. It is always worth the effort when you witness what our students do.”
I have been involved in putting on plays for more than four decades, as actor and as director, and I know from first-hand experience how hard it is to mesh a group of people’s schedules so they can all come together as a group and rehearse a show. It can be maddening. I cannot imaging how hard it is to try to mount a production when at any minute some, or even all, of your cast will become unavailable because of a potentially fatal virus.
By the way, PCT is now accepting video submissions from anyone interested in putting forth ideas/suggestions for ways to keep the amateur theatre as creatively active as possible as it creeps up on its first full year of enforced shutdown. This video “Open Call” is for actors, singers, dancers, artists and others interested in fostering theatre arts at the community level. They are also accepting applications for workshops and classes — and teachers for them — and other activities, as well as submissions of non-royalty plays that could be mounted, inexpensively, once the theatre does reopen and begins to put on shows again.
Visit pctonstage.com/open-call, for more details on ways to help foster theatre arts in Paris.
