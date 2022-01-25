We got an email the other day from the Texas A&M Forest Service warning of the increasing risk of wildfire danger all across the state. The report cites above normal temperatures and high, dry winds due to arrive ahead of approaching weather fronts that will add to the already in place danger of below normal rainfall levels and what the forestry people are calling “freeze-cured” grasses across the landscape.
Just about every portion of the state is in high danger of wildfire, and has been for some time now. In the last week or so, Texas firefighters have responded to a number of wildfires, including the 1,696-acre Mill Creek Fire in Shackelford County, the 787-acre Martin Fire in Young County and the 177-acre Carbon Camp Fire in Hutchinson County. All of these places are nowhere near here, but the dry conditions are, making it all that more likely that fire could break out in our own proverbial backyards at any time.
The Bastrop County Complex Fire of September/October 2011 destroyed 1,673 homes, did well over $300 million in damage across 34,356 acres and killed four people, right here in Texas.
Over the recent holiday weekend, four grass/brush fires were called in, two in town and two on the edges of town and all during normal waking hours. They were all put out quickly, in less than 20 minutes or so, but not all wildfires are so considerate, you know.
Our society today places a premium on living in places that are as close to nature as can be. People work their entire lives to buy/build homes out in the country, where they can wake up to a vista of trees and the sun dappling through the limbs. The trouble is, places surrounded by trees are in danger of burning along with the trees. The same could be said of homes built on the rolling grasslands that are so prevalent in so many parts of our state.
Historically, December, January and February are the driest months of the year in Lamar County. 2021 ended with just below 35 inches of rain total, well below the normal rate of just below 46 inches. So far this year, we have seen well less than an inch of rain and well below the 2.63 average for the month.
Texas drought experts say the current drought is being intensified by the above normal temperatures we’ve been seeing, and the wild temperature swings that bring those arctic cold fronts like Winter Storm Yuri like just last year, are playing havoc on the trees and other plants life, which is dying and drying out and providing fuel for wildfire just waiting for spark.
There was a recent AP story about a federal plan to stave off catastrophic wildfires by aggressively thinning forests around so-called “hotspots,” where nature and neighborhoods collide, and lessen the impact of wildfires on homeowners and others living in those at-risk areas. But those plans are concentrating on towns and rural living areas out west in places like California, Colorado and Arizona, and in Oregon and Washington state.
For more information from a source closer to home, look to the Texas A&M Extension Service and its Forestry Service. You will find lots of information on their web sites, like texashelp.tamu.edu/browse/by-type/naturally-occurring/fires-wildfires, and twc.tamu.edu/tfs/rawsd/rawsfcst.png, or just Google “wildfire in Texas.” Learn how to safeguard homes and other properties against wildfire, consult wildfire ready checklists and read wildfire behavior and emergency response guidelines.
No one is safe from wildfire. We have to be prepared to deal with it when it happens.
