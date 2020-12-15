When I was a kid, I always wanted to know what my IQ score was. I never actually took a test, but it seemed like an easy way to determine whether I held up to the educational standards of my age group. I wanted to know if I was “behind” or not.
But as I’ve gotten older, and after doing some research, I’ve realized this test was ostensibly a way of making erroneous claims about people’s intelligence, often based on race and genetic traits.
Developed by psychologists Alfred Binet and Théodore Simon in the early 20th century, the IQ, or intelligence quotient, test was intended to measure where a person stood educationally in comparison to their peers based on working memory, verbal reasoning and visual-spatial skills — or what was considered to be common knowledge. But there’s really no such thing as common knowledge.
Each culture has a different set of social and cultural norms, and the IQ test was based on “knowledge” that largely reflected Eurocentric beliefs. It was used to sort people into categories and invalidate the existence of people who produced “substandard” scores. The test began to be widely used in the United States around the time of World War I as a way to vet army recruits, but it never took into account the fact that many people coming to America either had different educational backgrounds or a lack of access to what would be considered a formal education, or those for whom English was not a first language.
Soon, IQ test scores were used to establish what some believed was a race- and gender-based intellectual hierarchy, harkening back to the days when scientists tried to measure one’s capabilities based on the size of their skull — a completely flawed a baseless “measurement.” (Those studies also often excluded smaller skulls of white people in order to produce results that would reinforce a racial hierarchy.)
Psychologists and scientists then began to use the IQ test to evaluate non-neurotypical folks, like people with depression, schizophrenia or other psychiatric conditions. Again, using the arbitrary test to measure someone’s worth.
While an IQ test might provide some insight into someone’s problem-solving or reasoning skills, it certainly doesn’t take into account one’s social or cultural background and is based on what some have determined to be universal standards. There’s no one way to be considered “smart.”
Julia Furukawa is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6964 or julia.furukawa@theparisnews.com. Her column is published on Tuesday.
