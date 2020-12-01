The end of this week marked the beginning of the holiday shopping season with a day many of us know well: Black Friday. After an economically tumultuous and overall unprecedented year, I wanted to set out to talk to shoppers and retailers about what they were doing for the day — an upbeat story about looking forward to the holidays with gifts and deals.
So, I set out to Walmart on Lamar Avenue, the mecca of Black Friday discounts, to talk to shoppers about their purchases. But I couldn’t get a peep out of anyone.
I gently approached customers, asking them if they were there for Black Friday deals, and most said yes, they were, but as soon as I mentioned I was a journalist and that I was writing an article about the day, they shut down. Some people even physically backed away from me (don’t worry, I was wearing a mask) and one pushed her kid behind her back.
I couldn’t understand why people were so averse to talking with me. Here I am, a journalist from a local publication with writers who work hard to cover what’s going on in our community, and it seemed like no one wanted to be a part of an article. Then, after one man’s response, it hit me.
“I don’t trust the media,” he said.
To say I was disheartened would be putting it lightly. I wasn’t working on some exposé or writing a politically charged article. I just wanted to talk to my neighbors about the shopping season and what they were looking forward to. But it seems “the media” is a term that’s been dragged through the mud so much I couldn’t even get a single question in.
I’m often confused when people use the term “the media.” It’s so broad. “Media” can literally mean anything from a movie to a video game, and while it does encompass the “news media,” grouping all “media” together is a risky generalization. Your local newspaper isn’t a big, profitable company like CNN or Fox — we’re here to serve you and make sure you know what’s going on in your community. That’s what we try our very best to do.
The next day, I found downtown shoppers at small businesses more amenable to talking with me for Small Business Saturday. I’m not sure exactly why this was different from my experience at Walmart — maybe it’s because small businesses and their patrons want mom and pop stores to get highlighted in the local paper — but there were still a few folks who were wary of answering my questions.
When I shared my Black Friday experience with my editor, Klark, he nodded in understanding. He told me a majority of people never speak to a journalist in their lifetime. So, maybe it isn’t just mistrust, but a lack of familiarity that made me objectionable to customers on Friday.
As a proud journalist and a member of the Lamar County community, I want to say to our readers, friends and neighbors: We are here for you. Our mission is to write about you and keep you informed — things that keep a community engaged and united. I hope you can trust us. And also, I hope you all found some good deals this weekend. I know I did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.