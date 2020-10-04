With regards to President Donald Trump’s issues, here are two questions that I know are crucial. I state them thusly:
If you had a physician who had a terrible diagnosis about a terribly awful thing to tell you about your condition, but he hated to tell you for whatever reason so he withheld it from you with hopes it wouldn’t turn out as badly as it might, what would you do when the truth finally came out?
My other question is much more simple to state: How do you pay your monthly bills?
In the first case, I would change doctors once I knew what had been withheld from me and those who would inevitably be tragically impacted by the illness that I would be spreading. (What might happen to the doctor might vary, but they should at least lose their license to practice medicine and really should be indicted for criminal negligence.)
In the second case, well, that’s obvious — we all trust that once we mail our bills, we know our task is in effect complete.
“The end,” as it reads at the end of the show.
Bob Bush
Brookston
