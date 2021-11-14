Jenny Wilson knows how to inspire, and as United Way of Lamar County executive director she did so again Friday morning at the Boys & Girls Club during the final report meeting for this year’s fundraising campaign.
Before announcing this year’s campaign miraculously exceeded its goal of $550,000 at $557,632 and counting, Wilson shared personal thoughts about why this community reached such an ambitious goal during challenging times.
“I was reflecting this morning on what happened this fall because we started without Turner Industries, normally one-fifth of our campaign,” Wilson began, noting in 2019 Turner gave $159,000 of a $500,000 goal. “Two plus two just didn’t equal four, and it just didn’t feel like it could happen.”
Emphasizing the country has spent the past two years divided over “masks and vaccines, and red and blue,” Wilson said, “I think that people wanted a cause to unite around, and I think that we are all united when it comes to feeding the hungry, or helping the homeless, or helping children who are abused, or the elderly.
“I think we are united around that common cause of taking care of our community, and I think that we are tired of being divided. I think this campaign really was a chance for people to say, ‘we are united for our community, and we are united to be stronger, to be better, to be our best selves.
“And so I think that’s what happened this fall,” Wilson said. “Everyone in this room realizes the power of being united, and when we say, ‘let’s live united,’ what we’re talking about is not about dollars. It’s about character, and how we want to be as a community.”
Wilson then asked, “Did we reach our goal?” She answered with “no” to a dead silence from the 40 or so volunteers anxiously waiting to hear the news. “We blew it away.”
Wilson thanked her board of directors for not looking back, recognized the workplace campaign cabinet for a job well done and the 22 United Way agencies for providing services.
“Thank you everyone who has worked on this campaign,” she said. “Thank you to all the partner agencies for the work that you do because we don’t raise this money without the work and the programs and the services you provide. And thank you to everyone who donated whether in this room or out there in our community.”
Wilson then gave a send off to volunteers when she announced, “Next year, we’ve already decided our goal is $600,000. Y’all have a great day, thank you all, and we’ll see you next September.”
With the leadership abilities Wilson possesses, her obvious heart for her job and the type of enthusiasm she inspires, I have no doubt next year’s campaign will reach its goal.
