Long before the Covid-19 pandemic pulled the financial rug out from under the feet of many people, poverty and homelessness was an issue. Despite thoughts that this is a big city issue, it’s an issue all too prevalent right here in the Red River Valley.
A 2019 report issued by the United Way of Lamar County found that nearly half of all households in the county struggled to make ends meet in 2016. At that time, 20% of Lamar County households were below the poverty line and 25% more were Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed, or ALICE, meaning they earned an income greater than the poverty line but below the area’s cost of living.
The last point-in-time homelessness count in Lamar County revealed 50 people experiencing homelessness. Half of those surveyed were experiencing homelessness for the first time, and the most common reason was a lack of employment. That was followed by an inability to pay rent, a lack of resources, and family or personal issues.
Homelessness is here, and it’s a complex issue with no fast answers. Fortunately, there are good people working on solutions every day. That includes the Lamar County Human Resources Council and its shelter, Horizon House.
Not only does Horizon House provide its residents a roof over their head and a bed to sleep in, but it offers mental health support, chances to learn life skills and an understanding that homelessness does not define who a person is.
LCHRC head Shelly Braziel said addressing clients’ specific needs and providing support head-on can make all the difference, and she’s right. Horizon House’s work is the living embodiment of the proverb “give a man a fish and he will eat for a day; teach a man how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.”
Don’t let the saying fool you — homelessness can strike anyone at any age. In fact, Horizon House is providing services for men, women and families with children.
Services like Horizon House can keep the homeless off the street, and therefore out of the public eye, but just because you can’t see it doesn’t mean it isn’t there. Fortunately, Horizon House is here, and its work is appreciated.
Klark Byrd
