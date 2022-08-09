The Paris News logo

Even as the world is still very much dealing with Covid-19, this year saw the rise of another dangerous viral disease: monkeypox. Here are some facts about it.

For one thing, many people think it only spreads through sexual contact, but this isn’t the case. While it can spread that way, it can also spread via any sort of respiratory fluids, which means that sharing towels or bedsheets is enough to transmit the disease.

