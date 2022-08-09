Even as the world is still very much dealing with Covid-19, this year saw the rise of another dangerous viral disease: monkeypox. Here are some facts about it.
For one thing, many people think it only spreads through sexual contact, but this isn’t the case. While it can spread that way, it can also spread via any sort of respiratory fluids, which means that sharing towels or bedsheets is enough to transmit the disease.
But even while the spread can happen in ways besides sexual contact, it hasn’t been shown to be transferred very often in places like bars, gyms or swimming pools.
The earliest symptoms of monkeypox are flu-like in nature, including fever, fatigue, muscle aches and enlarged lymph nodes. Those symptoms are then followed by a painful rash that can lead to more complications.
And the two-dose Jynneos vaccine can be used preventatively and within two weeks of exposure, but access to vaccines is currently very limited.
