“All providers that have received COVID-19 vaccine must immediately vaccinate healthcare workers, Texans over the age of 65, and people with medical conditions that put them at a greater risk of severe disease or death from COVID-19. No vaccine should be kept in reserve,” said Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, M.D.
Kroger in Paris must not have read the DSHS memo. I called Sunday to schedule an appointment since my wife and I meet the guidelines set forth by DSHS only to be told by the pharmacy that only first responders will be vaccinated by Kroger and that persons 65 and older are considered general population and not to expect to be vaccinated before February.
Bill Boggs
Clarksville
