"Unprecedented.” That’s the word Paris City Councilwoman Linda Knox used in describing the outcome of meetings between a local developer and neighbors to the property to be developed.
Council unanimously passed a once controversial zoning request that will bring a new housing development to an 8-acre tract in the 6500 block of 26th Street NE. The zoning request first came before the Planning & Zoning Committee, which approved it despite the outcry of neighboring homeowners.
The developer, Skyler Burchinal — who in early 2019 swept up the then-closed Skate Zone building and reopened it as the Family Fun Center — went the extra mile by setting up meetings with those homeowners, discussing his plans and acting on feedback. As a result, the once controversial request received the vote of every councilmember, and Burchinal and the homeowners were thanked for their willingness to find a middle ground.
“I appreciate that the builder and the community came together,” Councilwoman Renae Stone said. “That says a lot about the people in our community, and I appreciate you, Skyler Burchinal, and the builders for working with the community and listening to their concerns.”
Burchinal’s willingness to discuss his plans and the homeowners’ willingness to meet, listen and provide feedback is a refreshing change of pace in the midst of a year fraught with partisan battles and disagreements on public health measures. It’s a master class in compromising, and the result will be additional living space in a community known for its tight housing and rental markets.
Compromise has become a dirty word in business politics, but it need not be that way. With any luck, the work done here will set an example for developers, community leaders and community members to follow.
Good work is happening here in Paris, and that can be our lighthouse in the storm the nation is traversing.
Klark Byrd
