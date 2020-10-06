When the word “newspaper” crosses your mind, what’s the first outlet you think of? Aside from (hopefully) The Paris News, I bet I can guess what it is: The New York Times.
Founded in 1851, the Times is one of the oldest and most respected newspapers in the country, if not the world. The Times has won countless Pulitzer Prizes (the Oscars of the journalism world) and amassed more than 6.5 million subscribers. And it’s no small operation, either. According to Times media columnist Ben Smith, the paper and its digital components employ 1,700 journalists — a hefty portion of the 20,000 to 38,000 employed nationally. As Smith describes it, they’re a behemoth.
But how big is too big? Recently, a group of CEOs, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Google's Sundar Pichai, Apple's Tim Cook and Amazon's Jeff Bezos were brought together for the highly publicized “Big Tech” hearing. Some House lawmakers were concerned about the “monopoly” these massive companies have over consumers in the digital age and wanted to impose antitrust laws on them, like those famously used to break up John D. Rockefeller’s control over the oil industry with his massive company, Standard Oil, in the early 1900s.
With foreign correspondents across the globe and other forms of media like “The Daily” podcast, which, according to Podtrac, is the most listened to podcast in the country (excluding the giant “Joe Rogan Experience,” which does not opt-in to Podtrac’s tracking), the Times is inching ever closer to becoming “Big News.”
The information I used from Smith was pulled from a column of his published in March, which I only recently found, titled “Why the success of The New York Times may be bad news for journalism.” Smith argues that the success of the Times could be the downfall of many other, smaller news outlets — a uniquely introspective take since Smith is one of their own. He writes that many talented editors and reporters from other well-respected outlets, like Politico and Gawker, have left their jobs to take on alluring positions at the Times. And as the Times continues to expand its content beyond news — like creating an entire app dedicated to cooking — it’s pushing other specialized publications under its shadow. That’s dangerous.
The Times is undeniably an excellent news source. (You don’t rake in Pulitzers without doing something right.) But if the Times were to swallow a vast majority of smaller media outlets, many consumers would be stuck with one main source for their news, just like they’re stuck with Amazon and Google. And as much as we like to deny it in the news world, every outlet and every reporter has a bias. If every story got New York Times-ed, there would be but one interpretation or iteration of each story. A healthy news economy, if you want to put it that way, is a diverse one.
When I was applying for jobs near the end of my time in college, around March of this year, I signed up for notifications from a journalism job website to alert me to open positions in the journalism world that might interest me. Most of the notifications I received were from news outlets that served communities like Paris, not global outlets like the Times.
I’m so grateful I found this city and this paper because I believe deeply in the importance of local journalism and I cherish working here. But I keep forgetting to turn those notifications off and when I occasionally get them, I sometimes peek, just in case, to check if one of them is from the Times. I love the Times. I’m a subscriber and I read it every single day. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to override that part of myself that looks at the Times with stars in my eyes, many of them rightfully deserved stars, because many readers ( journalists too) see it as the gold standard of journalism. I can’t deny that if by some act of God I were offered a job there, I’d probably take it in a heartbeat, but I have to remind myself that a future with one single, all-powerful news outlet is not one I want to see. We’d not only risk losing local stories that matter to us (I don’t imagine there would be a New York Times Paris, Texas, bureau) but we’d risk losing the power ourselves.
If you want to help local news outlets, I encourage you to look into and support the Local Journalism Sustainability Act, a bipartisan bill that offers tax credits to advertisers and can give individual taxpayers an income tax credit of up to $250 to go toward a local newspaper subscription.
