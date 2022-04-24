A passionate Jeff Ballard spoke about the community and the school he loves before a small group gathered Thursday night at the high school to hear details about the upcoming $16 million bond election before Prairiland ISD voters at a May 7 election. Early voting begins Monday at the administration building in Pattonville.
It was heartwarming to hear the superintendent talk about the school he graduated from many years ago and where he has spent almost his entire career.
“I’ve been going to Prairiland since I was five years old,” Ballard said. “Except for about six years, I’ve spent my career here. We’ve come a long way from being that little school that no one knew much about to where we are today. I get excited when talking about the opportunity we have right now to enhance our facilities for the kids. Everything we do is for the kids.”
Ballard could have easily called on architects and construction gurus to explain the details about the proposed election and the plans for the new facilities, but instead he talked for almost an hour giving details about how a proposed indoor multi-purpose facility and new career and technology education center would be used, and about how the district would pay for the facilities without raising the property tax rate.
Voters will be asked to approve two separate propositions, each for $8 million. Proposition A is for a career and technology education building, which will house a vocational building with seven new classrooms and laboratories, new staff offices, a new metal shop along with labs for a recently initiated veterinary science program and expanded health sciences, family consumer sciences and floral design. Former buildings will be refurbished to house a wood shop and additional classrooms.
The new indoor athletic facility, more accurately described as a multi-purpose building, will house a 40-yard practice field, batting cages, weight room, locker rooms and office and will be used for band, cheerleading, color guard, golf and track as well as community youth programs to include baseball, softball and more.
“I’ve been asked for the last 10 years when we were going to build an inside practice field,” Ballard said. “When the solar farm money started coming in, that’s when we started talking about it.
Just as solar money will be used to pay off bonds from last year’s $7.5 million dollar approval for academic additions at Blossom Elementary School and Prairiland Junior High, so will solar money pay off this year’s proposed bonds.
Noting that Prairiland already has the lowest tax rate in the region at $1.095 per $100 valuation, Ballard said the tax rate applied to more than a billion dollars of added property value brought about by the construction of the six solar farms in the district will provide enough revenue over the next 20 years to pay off the debt with money left over.
“That’s why we can do this without raising taxes,” Ballard said. “And we are going to look at how long it lasts, and maybe, just maybe, we can lower your tax rate.”
Ballard cautioned his audience about the wording on the bond vote ballot, explaining that the state requires wording that implies if approved, the package will come with a tax increase.
“Your taxes may increase because the value of your property increases, but I can assure you this bond package will not cause an increase in your tax rate,” Ballard said.
I appreciate Ballard for his forthrightness, his honesty, and his years of dedication to education, and for his loyalty to his community and to the students who attend Prairland ISD now and in the future.
