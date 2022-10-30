As will be detailed in an article in Tuesday’s edition of The Paris News, a nearby community newspaper — the Clarksville Times — is closing. The historic newspaper has been in print since 1873, serving the community 30 miles to the east of Paris since the decade after the Civil War.
The details of the newspaper’s demise and closure are controversial, and I will not delve into them in this column.
However, based on comments made on a post about the closure on The Paris News Facebook page, the newspaper’s ownership and editor had really touched a nerve in the wrong way with the community.
Many residents expressed their excitement that the owner of the paper was moving on and closing the weekly publication.
Others lamented the closure but celebrated the owner leaving the business. Some wished for the paper to be bought by new owners who would revive it to their standards.
All those comments reflect the convoluted state of community newspapers in 2022 — the medium is struggling on many levels, leading to closures such as what is being witnessed in Clarksville.
I’ve seen this before, albeit under different circumstances than what has transpired with the Clarksville Times.
Three weekly newspapers in Iowa that I formerly was supervisory editor over are now closed. Two — in Pella and Knoxville, Iowa — shut their doors and ceased publication during the COVID-19 pandemic several years after I’d left. A third, in Sheffield, Iowa, closed this past month because there simply was no more money to be made nor readers to peruse the pages.
The loss of local, community papers is in many ways a crisis for those cities, counties and rural areas. When the local newspaper is gone, residents all of sudden lose a critical resource for hyper-local political news, community event notices and news about friends, neighbors and relatives.
The journalism profession’s academic wing has come up with a name for this trend: news deserts. That is defined as a community or county without a newspaper of any kind, daily or weekly.
Two universities — Columbia in New York City and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill — have been the leading researchers of the ‘news desert’ mapping project, however the effort is somewhat misleading and flawed. Those errors make the issue seem more dire than it is.
The studies have been done from afar —often using the internet to search for publications across the nation — and that process naturally leads to errors and mistakes. I’ve closely followed both universities’ studies, and compared their maps to places and states I’ve worked and lived, seeing errors that are just flat-out wrong.
Many times, when a local newspaper closes, the coverage of local news falls to a radio station or website that’s based in the town. Sometimes, it shifts to Facebook or social media groups crowd-sourced by locals. And then, there are tiny television stations that are still covering news.
While I was unable to find any local news sources online specifically focused on Clarksville, there are three different local radio stations which offer news as part of their programming: KXQJ 90.1 FM, KHDY 98.5 FM, and KHDY-AM 1350.
Then there is The Paris News, the official newspaper of Lamar County and unofficial paper of the region surrounding Paris. We do cover Clarksville as best we can, primarily via Assistant Managing Editor David Money’s dedicated reporting on the small community.
We will continue to visit Clarksville, report on local government and monitor agendas and police and fire activities as best we can. It won’t be perfect, and yes, we are 30 miles away, but we’ll do our best as journalists to keep the First Amendment light on in Red River County.
You can help us, too, in that task by calling our newsroom — (903) 785-6960, ext. 243; or emailing me ( jeff.forward@theparisnews.com ) or our assistant editor, David Money (David.money@theparisnews.com) with news tips, story ideas or cool tales of life in Clarksville.
We want to hear from you, and help you get the news that makes the thing we call American Democracy work.
Jeff Forward is the new managing editor of The Paris News. His first newspaper job was at the Marysville Appeal-Democrat. It is still open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.