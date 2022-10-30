Jeff Forward

Jeff Forward writes a weekly college football column, Paris Pigskin Preview, picking game winners and offering other insight into America's greatest sport.

 Photograph by Nic Huber/The Paris News

As will be detailed in an article in Tuesday’s edition of The Paris News, a nearby community newspaper — the Clarksville Times — is closing. The historic newspaper has been in print since 1873, serving the community 30 miles to the east of Paris since the decade after the Civil War.

The details of the newspaper’s demise and closure are controversial, and I will not delve into them in this column.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.