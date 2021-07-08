Fannin County commissioners on Tuesday took quite a lashing from upset constituents angry about the June 22 passage of a development permit aimed at ensuring proper construction in and around floodplains.
The new permit and its $30 fee was approved June 22 on a 3-2 vote, with Commissioners A.J. Self and Dean Lackey casting the dissenting votes. There was no dissension from the public, which, as usual, was largely absent from the meeting.
But on Tuesday, the meeting room was full to overflowing, and it took about an hour to get through the public forum portion of the meeting as resident after resident voiced their disapproval of the permit. Some called it an overreach of government, and they expressed concern that enforcement would require bigger government. Others believed the permit, which is meant to prevent construction in a floodplain without proper mitigation, is just duplicate red tape because other permits, such as those for septic systems, also check for floodplain boundaries.
While commissioners welcomed the public and thanked each speaker for saying their peace, both the court and the residents would have benefitted more from that kind of participation at the June 22 meeting. Some who attended Tuesday’s meeting said they didn’t know the permit was up for consideration. It was on the meeting agenda, which was posted to the county’s website by Friday the week before the meeting. It was also reported in this newspaper the Sunday before the meeting.
Sure, keeping tabs on local government is hardly thrilling, but it is the duty of each resident in a jurisdiction to do so. City councils work for city residents. Commissioners’ courts work for all county residents. School boards work for all residents in their district. Each time one of these boards meet is an opportunity to make a decision that may affect you personally, and it’s a whole lot easier to prevent a decision than it is to get it rescinded.
For the past several weeks, The Paris News has urged readers to take an active role in their local governments as they tended to their annual budgets. As Tuesday’s meeting in Bonham shows, that participation must continue throughout the year. Make time to oversee your elected officials. They work for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.