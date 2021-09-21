Two of my favorite words in the English language are road and trip. Put them together, and I am packed and ready to go.
Driving the roadways is my favorite way to travel and truly the best way to see the country’s many attractions.
When I lived in Florida one of my favorite long weekend trips — I have a lot of favorites, by the way — was going to the Golden Isles of Georgia, Jekyll Island in particular.
Jekyll Island is home to the Jekyll Island Resort Club that has a rich, really rich, storied history.
The club’s early membership was a list of the elite multimillionaires of the Gilded Age. The main building of the resort complex was built in the late 1880s. It is a fine example of Queen Anne architecture with an impressive turret and huge porch built for viewing the lush landscape.
The grounds have tennis courts, a front lawn croquet set up and a tournament-level golf course.
The super-rich members of the early days built what they termed cottages near the resort center. Cottage was apparently lingo for mansion for wealthy people at the time because they were big. As for the “cottages,” some of them aren’t what they used to be, but with a little imagination and when the moonlight is right on a warm summer night, you can see the grandeur and glitz that once filled the space between the walls.
The grounds around the resort and cottages are made for walking. The huge, old, live oaks draped with Spanish moss are perfect companions for strolls on the trails that lace the grounds.
All that strolling will require some energy, and there is just the right place on the water. The Wharf serves up a mean snapper dish or you could opt for some local flavor with the low country boil.
And since you are on an island there are beaches, of course.
My favorite one was not the beachy beach, but rather one I found on a drive to get away from the crowd.
I stopped a few miles from the resort where there were no other cars. I made my way through a wooded area and discovered, in that Christopher Columbus sense of discovery, what I deemed dead tree beach.
Sure many others had come before me and knew about the dead trees haunting the beach, but they were new to me and I had never seen anything like it before or since.
And the beach did already have a name: Driftwood Beach. Google it!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.