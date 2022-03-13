Two of this week’s newspapers featured stories on two beautiful area families, the Blackmons and the Hollises. Their connection — both of have raised sons who are on the autism spectrum. Both families are proud of the young men they’ve raised. Both have show that what some might consider a disability, they consider an ability, and they are thriving.
This week’s thumbs down the state’s foster care system, which has been woefully lacking for years, but which recently came under fire after a judge learned employees of a facility meant to care for female foster children who are victims of sex trafficking were found to be trafficking the same children.
