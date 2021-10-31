Career fairs won’t change everyone’s life, but they can change a few. Rivercrest High School on Wednesday conducted a wonderful career fair that not only exposed current students to potential paths after high school, but also brought back some alumni who were able to say a similar career fair while they were in school set them on their path. The school’s fair organizers deserve a pat on the back for hosting an extensive event — some 50 organizations ranging from emergency services to post-secondary education to the armed forces were on hand to talk about the future with students. Those students now have their work cut out for them in deciding where to place their next step.
Thumbs up too this week to all our local Halloween event organizers. From local businesses offering parking lots for trunk-or-treating to local churches hosting fall festivals, there are no shortages in opportunities for family-friendly holiday entertainment. Here again planning is a big part of that success, and so too is the help from volunteers and employees to ensure success.
Thumbs down, however, goes to gasoline providers who seem to have an issue with pricing. In Paris, at least one station has been seen changing gas prices by as much as 30 cents during high traffic times while another has advertised one price on one sign and a second price on another, confusing customers. Retailers have to make money, sure, but prices need to be advertised honestly.
