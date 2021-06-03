Ransomware has come to the forefront of the American lexicon following attacks on pipeline and meat packing companies. Although ransomware attacks have been around for some time now, they’ve grown from hacking individual PCs to hacking entire companies, some of which are critical to the American infrastructure.
Here’s how it works: Ransomware scrambles the target organization’s data with encryption. The criminals leave instructions on infected computers for negotiating ransom payments. Once paid, they provide decryption keys for unlocking those files. According to the Associated Press, ransomware crooks have also expanded into data-theft blackmail. Before triggering encryption, they quietly copy sensitive files and threaten to post them publicly unless they get their ransom payments. That can present problems even for companies that diligently back up their networks as a hedge against ransomware, since refusing to pay can incur costs far greater than the ransoms they might have negotiated.
Ransoms can be quite hefty. Colonial Pipeline confirmed that it paid $4.4 million to the gang of hackers who broke into its computer systems last month. Although meat packer JBS said late Wednesday that it expects to resume production at all its plants today and to be running at “close to full capacity” across its global operations, it is not known if JBS paid a ransom.
Cyberterrorist gangs targeting major corporations may think they’re hurting the business, but the reality is they are hurting consumers who depend on that company. When Colonial Pipeline was hacked, nearly the entire southern East Coast suffered fuel shortages. As for JBS, food costs already are rising as demand returns to pre-pandemic levels amid hiring challenges. Even if JBS pays a ransom, it will be the customers who foot that bill.
It’s not just big companies who have to worry about ransomware. You could be the victim on your personal computer. Your company could become a victim if you click the wrong link. Even school districts are targets, as some in the Red River Valley were in late 2019. But there are ways to decrease the chance of becoming a victim or of needing to pay a ransom to get your information back.
ZDnet.com suggests the following:
• Make sure your antivirus software is up to date.
• Scan and filter emails.
• Understand your important data and create an effective backup strategy.
• Understand what’s connected to your network.
• Train yourself and staff to recognize suspicious emails — don’t open emails from senders you don’t recognize.
• Change default password across all access points.
• Apply software updates to keep systems up to date.
Stay safe out there.
Klark Byrd
