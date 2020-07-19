Can you remember what life was like before, say, March? It may seem like a foggy memory, back before the coronavirus pandemic made social distancing the ruling principle of everyday life. When referring to that pre-pandemic era, some people have seized on a darkly humorous phrase with an air of science fiction: “the Before Time,” or alternatively “the Before Times.”
“The Before Time” has become a standby of coronavirus conversations, in turn drawing on a longstanding device in fictional accounts of life after some apocalyptic event, as portrayed in novels, movies and television shows.
The phrase describes a science-fiction scenario that dates back to Mary Shelley’s 1826 novel “The Last Man,” which projected life in the late 21st century after a plague.
The words “before” and “time” have long gravitated toward each other, even before they found a home in science fiction. Beginning in the late 14th century, “beforetime” or “beforetimes” could be used as an adverb meaning “in the past.” “Beforetime” shows up frequently in the King James version of the Bible, as in this passage from the Book of Samuel: “Beforetime in Israel, when a man went to enquire of God, thus he spake, Come, and let us go to the seer: for he that is now called a Prophet was beforetime called a Seer.”
Recently I’ve had a couple of opportunities to compare some of my memories with reality. One of my sisters inherited the home place where all of us grew up, and last month she ran across the high school yearbook from my graduation year at Leon High School. When she sent it to me, I enjoyed being transported back to the “before time” of 1960, when I was 18. However, I soon discovered some striking differences between the way I remembered that time and the reality shown in the annual.
There was one of my fellow students that I believed to have died in an auto accident before my class graduated. But there he was, pictured in the class photos, alive and well. I then used the website “Find a Grave” to check on when he passed and found it was two years later, at a time when I was away at college.
For my second return to “before time,” I went through some notebooks in which I had taken notes for classes at Texas A&M and then in grad school at Duke University. The surprising thing I discovered from those old notes taken in the 1960s was that there were big holes in my memories from those days. In other words, my memory of that era had been rearranged or reshaped significantly.
Back to the origin of this phrase: we likely owe the “Before Time” label to an episode of the original “Star Trek” series broadcast in 1966, in which the crew of the Enterprise encounter a planet populated by children who survived a man-made plague. A young girl named Miri explains how the planet’s grown-ups disappeared: “That was when they started to get sick in the Before Time. We hid, then they were gone.”
In 2000, an episode of “South Park” parodying “Star Trek” repopularized the expression, with lines like, “That was in the Before Time, in the Long Long Ago.”
As used during the coronavirus era, the “Before Time” expression makes it feel like we’re living through our own post-plague science-fiction plotline. At the same time, the phrase pokes fun at how we sometimes treat changes to our lifestyles since the pandemic in a melodramatic fashion — and how our memory plays tricks on us as we try to piece together the dimly recalled world of a few months ago.
