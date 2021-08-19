Whether your time spent outside is an hour sitting on the patio watching the sun go down or you get up as the sun rises to go work in the fields, summer has special things to offer.
Summer is not over here in Northeast Texas, far from it. And we have a choice, savor it or hide from it.
I’m a savor it type of person, and here are some of the reasons I am.
There are few more beautiful things in this world than a sunrise or sunset in our portion of Texas. The colors will range from delicate lavenders and purples in the morning to rich, saturated reds, oranges and golds. A wide variety of silhouettes are available for photography. Old, picturesque barns, windmills, twisted trees and livestock make great foregrounds for the color shows.
Then there are our summer thunderstorms. When the skies go from bright blues to dark grays, the clouds gather, thunder rumbles and one of the most marvelous things in the world occurs. That’s the scent of summer rain. That aroma is complex — it carries the hints of ozone, fresh cut hay, wet grass and the heady scent of earth. If some perfume company could truly bottle the scent of rain, it would be incredible. But they can’t, so we need to enjoy it fresh and sweet as it is offered.
It’s hot. It’s Texas, and that’s normal. But even that has some wonderful benefits. Would we be as joyful plunging into a swimming pool or lake without the heat? Would we appreciate a breeze if it made us shiver instead of smile? Those delicious breezes sweep over our skin like silk; they feel like a treasure gained.
I’ve said for years that crepe myrtle is God’s gift of color to summer in the south. I stand by that. Crepe myrtle branches sway in the breeze like an Egyptian pharaoh’s plumed fan, scenting the air and providing a burst of bright color against the late summer golds, greens and browns.
And sounds? Consider the sounds of summer. The steady chug of hay baling, the chirp of crickets, the swish of lawn sprinklers, the giggles of children are only a few. I love to hear bullfrogs croaking and tiny tree frogs sounding bell-like tinks. Outdoor music venues and outside parties stitch up summer sounds.
Summer means children are able to enjoy playing in wading pools, splash pads and simple water faucets. Vacations mean road trips and picnics, camping out and starry nights.
Summer means harvesting hay, harvesting grains and soybeans. It means storing up those harvests for winter, when nothing grows.
Summer traditionally slows down the pace a little. Slow it down a bit more. Sit outside at dusk with something cold to drink, perhaps the Texas tradition of sweet tea. Watch the sun go down in a blaze of glory. Take a little extra time to go where there is little manmade light and see how gorgeous the night sky is. Sit by a creek and watch the tiny ecosystems that exist there, or spend a fun day on a lake.
Summer is just one season. But it truly provides us with the sights, sounds and scents of joy. Enjoy it, before another gorgeous season replaces it with its own special joys.
