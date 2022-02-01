There was a time when I was between journalism jobs that I worked at a supermarket in Galveston.
I manned the produce section; keeping the bins full of fresh fruits and vegetables, checking dates of the items on the cold wall, sweeping the floor and any one of another of about 1,000,000 things that might pop up on any given day.
One Saturday I noticed a bunch of people roaming around the store in wild, colorful costumes with crazy hairstyles. While I had gotten used to some of the outlandish outfits some customers wear while food shopping, these were beyond anything I had seen before, and it wasn’t Halloween.
So, I asked one of my younger co-workers what was with all the cartoon-like people wandering around. He told me that just across the street at the Galveston Island Convention Center there was a huge Japanese anime gathering, and that was the source of all the costumed customers.
Mystery solved, onward with the job at hand.
Toward the end of my shift, I heard a voice behind me. “Are these all the plums you have?” I turned in the direction of the voice. There before me was an almost elfin figure clad in a black dress that in the front went to her knees, but in the back trailed to the floor. She carried what looked to be a black cane and on her head was an odd-looking hat that did not completely cover her purple hair.
I smiled and said, “Yes, those are the only kinds of plums we have today.” Then I said, thinking I was acting in the across-the-street-convention spirit, but maybe you can “conjure some of the kind you want up.” She looked at me like a horn had just appeared on the top of my head and said, “What? What did you say?”
I said I knew there was a Japanese anime convention across the street and was just making a little joke.
“I don’t know what you are saying. I am not dressed for any convention,” she huffed and turned and left without a single plum.
Sometimes it just doesn’t pay to be overly chummy with a customer in the supermarket on a Saturday night.
