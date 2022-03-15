Dallas had its annual St. Patrick’s Day parade this last weekend, and all the TV stations and a lot of the social media sites were all over it, like a duck on a junebug. The parade was on hold for the past two Covid-ravaged years, and the local commentators predicted that it — plus the predicted cool, dry and sunny weather — would bring out a bumper crop of Irish and wanna-be Irish for the event, to the tune of a perhaps record breaking 125,000 spectators.
They were also advising people to ride public transport into the city rather than trying to find parking along the two-mile parade route, which travels along the far end of Greenville Avenue, an area long notorious for its dearth of available parking spaces, even on a regular weekend.
Grand marshal for the parade was Dirk Nowitzki, former Dallas Maverick, and not of Irish descent, not by a long shot. He got the job because he is a fan favorite and because his long-time jersey number for the team was 41 and that is how many years the St. Pat’s Parade in Dallas has been going on.
There was also to be a concert after the parade, featuring a group formed in 1989 in Fort Worth called Toadies. I had heard of them, but I am altogether unfamiliar with their music. I know the word “toadie,” which in my mind has always meant a “suck-up,” someone who is obsequious and obliging to curry favor or gain advantage, but the Urban Dictionary says the newer definition is a “side kick, a tag-a-long, one who is sent to do the dirty work.” I don’t know why the band would call themselves that. Maybe, being from Fort Worth, it has something to do with the TCU Horned Frogs, or perhaps the more colloquial, slightly off-color term “horny toad.”
Most of my ancestry is Scotch-Anglo, judging by the names in my family. Boswell is a common Scotch name, derived from the Anglo-Norman language used in western European/France. My mother’s maiden name was Jamison, a fine old Scottish name, known worldwide for the fine old Irish whiskey that bears that name. My Dad’s mom was a Head, an English name,and she had a dollop of Choctaw added in from her mom, whose last name I don’t think I ever heard. My dad’s dad’s mother was born a Curtis, also Anglo-Norman, by way of Spain, maybe Italy, the reference site was a bit vague.
On my mother’s side, her mother was born a Hillian — Anglo/Norman, again out of France — but her mother’s maiden name was Sabinsky, a very common name in Germany and in places like Romania, where it’s variant spellings are too numerous to mention. My mom’s dad always called himself “black dutch” and said he had family in Pennsylvania. He told me he wanted to take me back there to meet his folks someday, and show them how much I looked like his mother. I have no recollection of ever hearing what her maiden name was. I do have a picture of her and I can see the resemblance.
I’ve always been drawn to all things Scottish, the language, the music, the geography and the literature; one day I’d like to go there. I’ll have to win the lottery first, though. Is there such a thing as the “luck of the Scottish?”
In Paris next weekend, after St. Patrick’s Day, South Main Iron will hold a St. Patrick’s Day Party at its store, 255 1st St. SW at 4 p.m., with refreshments and live music. Maybe I’ll stop by and enjoy meself a wee bit.
