In this troubling time in our nation’s history, I am proud to write for a newspaper with a long history of fairness.
Out of the blue, we recently received a request from a media historian and professor at a Massachusetts university about the stand a Paris News sports editor took against a decision to deny a Black football player the chance to participate in the 1940 Cotton Bowl game between Boston College from the north and Clemson University from the south. Lou Montgomery, star halfback for Boston College, did not play in the game, and his team lost.
It was during segregation, but many northern universities played Black athletes. The year before, Texas Christian University had traveled to California to play the University of California at Los Angeles with its three Black players in its backfield, according to a December 1939 opinion piece by sports editor Bill Woodside.
“What’s good enough for TCU should be good enough for Clemson,” Woodside said in the article dated Dec 28, 1939. “And we believe any sportsman will agree that Montgomery should play against Clemson.”
What seemingly caught the eye of the media historian is that The Paris News stood out as the only southern newspaper to object to Montgomery’s exclusion in the Cotton Bowl classic.
“But here’s why I’m writing,” Donna Halper said in an email inquiry. “ONE southern newspaper objected to Montgomery’s exclusion — yours. For its time, it was a courageous and unique article. I’m trying to find out more about why your newspaper stood so far ahead of others.”
Editor Klark Byrd asked me to assist Halper with her inquiry, and I called upon Pat Bassano, former third generation publisher of The Paris News, to assist her. Look for a story in the coming weeks about her efforts to find out what may have inspired Woodside to write the opinion piece, and publisher A.G. “Pat” Mayse to approve its publication.
I pray our newspaper will continue to be a beacon of fairness as we report on the troubling issues of the day, being mindful that there are always two sides to every story. May we respect the opinions of our readers and make a determined effort to present the news in the most unbiased way possible. And may we be courageous and fair in our opinions expressed on the Voices (page 4) page of the newspaper.
Until next time, stay safe and remember there are two sides to what is happening in our nation. Hopefully, common sense will prevail, and our leaders will find common ground to restore faith in our election system and to move us toward equality and fairness for all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.