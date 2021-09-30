The pursuit of academic excellence is the Clarksville ISD Board of Trustees’ goal for all students in our district. There are times during our work here that we realize our facility limitations cannot be overlooked. I, along with this board, have learned how a lack of appropriate facilities can significantly impact our pursuit of excellence and student progress. On behalf of the school board, we acknowledge this is a huge ask, yet this is due primarily to the fact we have huge needs that have never been addressed.
Career and Technology Education Center
Career and technical education programs in middle and high school have risen in popularity in recent years. For most of us, we remember these being called vocational classes. During my era, vocational classes really did not move beyond a few woodworking classes and auto-mechanics. Looking back on that now, my school’s vocational programming was rather male dominated with their offerings.
Public schools saw an explosion of vocational programs after the 2013 Texas Legislature passed HB5 requiring all public schools to establish a system of educational paths in which students choose a pathway composed of similarly themed courses they wish to pursue in their high school career. The courses should preferably align with the student’s college or career goals. Most districts have moved away from calling these vocational classes and now frequently refer to them as Career and Technical Education classes.
The primary rationale for CTE classes is they engage the student who is not interested in a career that requires a higher education degree. These courses also help students explore, select, and define a career or field of interest, but more critically these types of classes also support students’ acquisition of learning soft skills that are highly prized by employers. Skills like leadership, collaboration and critical thinking are necessary skills taught in CTE courses and programs in addition to career and pathway-specific skills.
Upon my arrival in Clarksville ISD, I quickly learned the district only had two CTE pathways: culinary arts and welding, of which neither scaled up to students being able to gain a certification. I considered this a great starting point for my work as I knew we needed to expand and become more diverse in providing opportunities for our kids. We kept the culinary arts and welding in our program, but by purposefully establishing a partnership with Paris Junior College, these two pathways now conclude with students being able to gain a certification.
To establish other CTE pathways, thus creating more student choice, we started with our kids by surveying their interest, we looked at the historical interests of our students as well and we perused the local industry to ensure the City of Clarksville could support work opportunities for newly certified participants entering the workforce. Our last step was ensuring that each of the new CTE pathways scaled up to program certification. We realized the importance of this work as CTE courses can prepare students for a variety of careers — many that require no postsecondary education — which is vital in an economy such as Clarksville’s, where so many jobs only require a high school education. With two large nursing homes operating within the city, establishing a nursing pathway program seemed obvious to us. Similarly, our local economy should well support certified CISD graduates in our other added pathways of HVAC and EMT.
To support our pursuit of excellence in this area, CISD has its own vocational building where some of these classes take place. The issue with this building is that it is off campus, extremely aged and in need of immediate attention as it was built in 1964 with no renovations since. We are forced to pay a bus driver and provide a bus to run students back and forth from the main building to the vocational building all day. In addition to those expenses, the real loss here is time and academic opportunities for our kids as they frequently arrive to their next class late.
As we begin to expand our CTE programs, we will expect to see more kids transitioning to and from this building, therefore leading to more missed academic opportunities due to lost time. Moreover, the current vocational building is not thoroughly equipped to support the pathways we have created.
We have thoroughly assessed the vocational building situation. Just to maintain that facility by addressing some of the fundamental needs such as roofing, foundation issues, flooring, etc., costs an estimated $1.1 million. A full restoration of this building inclusive of the restroom adjustments, exterior adjustments, lighting, and HVAC is estimated at $1.8 million. Those costs led to the consideration of building a new CTE facility and advantageously locating it on the primary campus. The proposed new CTE building will cost $2.3 million to build and will allow us to hold all of our CTE offerings in that facility without any loss of transition time to and from class and reset the life use of a new building.
Readers can clearly see our current situation does not lead to CISD being great stewards of taxpayer money. Our current situation promotes financial waste of taxpayer dollars and ultimately a loss of student academic time and opportunities. Strong and healthy communities thoroughly believe that students attending their local public schools are at an advantage because of the overall community’s commitment to educating the local youth. The Clarksville community now has an opportunity to rise up and make the local youth here a priority.
