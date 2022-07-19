I've always thought of myself as a somewhat decent writer, someone who blends together words in a way that clearly conveys a message without understating or overstating its importance. Lately though, as I’ve worked on my latest book, “Salt,” I’ve struggled to write simple imagery without coming off as overbearing.
The title comes from Matthew 5:13-16, the portion of the Biblical Sermon on the Mount where Jesus says, “You are the salt of the earth.”
That phrase, along with its counterpart, “You are the light of the world,” are touchstones for many of the churches I have visited or been a part of the past year.
Over the centuries, the phrase has taken on new meanings. As Merriam-Webster puts it, the saying ‘salt of the earth’ refers to “a very good and honest person or group of people.” People who are genuine, unpretentious and morally sound. Those in “honest” careers like construction typically get afforded the term more than others, but it can apply to anyone.
The Gospel Coalition says few things in creation are more ordinary than salt. On its website, it reminds us of salt’s omnipresence in our day to day lives. We use it to season our food or make products such as rubber, clothes, paper, glass, plastics, detergent and more. It makes 321 million cubic miles of ocean undrinkable. It perforates our daily existence. With all this salt, it’s hard to remember its significance sometimes.
To remind myself, I poured some salt into my hand yesterday, watching it move to meet the folds and lines of my palm. I then touched the tip of my wetted finger first to the salt, then to my tongue, savoring its rich, bitter taste. When consumed all at once, its taste is overpowering. Despite my body’s natural gag reflex, I forced myself to taste it, to truly understand its poignancy.
Regardless of belief in the authenticity of His work, Jesus had a knack for teaching core concepts in a simple and easy-to-understand way. He emphasized symbolism and memorable imagery while still teaching the moral. The literary talent required to manage that personable relatability amazes me and is a skill I have long wished to possess.
I’m attempting to capture that metaphorical taste of salt in both my writing and life. Since I truly committed my life to Christ last year, I’ve grown to have a greater understanding of the difficulty of that task. I’ve learned firsthand how hard it is to avoid complaining in the midst of hardship, how hard it is to love as I am loved. Yet becoming the salt of the earth means both of those things and far more. It means setting aside the life I lived before and following in the footsteps of the one who first taught that famed sermon on the mount. It’s been hard, but I have learned that when I keep my eye on the true Light of the World, I can become the salt of the earth.
Now, how to manifest that in my writing?
I work to see that most notably in my creative fiction with works like Salt. In the allegory, salt functions as a literal reminder, key, weapon, barrier, opening, healing device and more. It provides the main characters with a way to understand the framework of their fictional existence without the typical guides one might find here on our Earth. Neither evil nor good is afraid of it, only attempting to use it for their own ends. Though I like the idea and am continuing to play with it, the metaphor is a touch brutish at the moment, and I’m still fine-tuning it. I’d tell y’all more about the book, but just in case I finish and publish it, I wouldn’t want to spoil it.
Beyond my creative work, I rely more on the Merriam-Webster definition to capture that salty taste in my writing. From interviewing hard-working business owners and truckers to seeing over thirty vendors come out for last week’s community health fair, I’ve seen firsthand the goodness possible in the individual.
Every day, I hear or read stories of people praying for one another at gas stations or participating in pay it forward lines. The first responders I interview regularly put their lives on the line to save others, doing their best to accomplish what good they can. Volunteers come out even during the summer to help build houses for Habitat for Humanity or serve at the Downtown Food Pantry.
Stories like these truly capture the salt and light residing right here in Paris, Texas. As always, it is an honor and privilege to tell stories like these in my work and learn more daily about what it means to live in such an honorable way.
