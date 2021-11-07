Too much of a good thing is often harmful.
That is the case when public information requests of public entities become excessive, as has been the case of late with North Lamar ISD. Since July, the district has received almost a dozen requests, and each takes personnel away from the business of teaching students and adds unnecessary costs.
Teresa Bussell asked to “inspect all titles, with authors, of reading materials available to students including campus libraries, classroom libraries, or other available reading material to students for the 2021-22 school year. If this list is available online, I am requesting the link for public access.” Band parent Michelle LaRocca requested “purchase details of the Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Fund (Esser III) or any other Covid-related grants.” James Warmerdam, who appeared during public comment at an Oct. 18 meeting, wanted to know in a July 20 request if critical race theory “now or has ever been taught in NLISD” along with the source of information, where it came from, how it was introduced as well as how the instruction was funded.
In a letter to Warmerdam, the district’s attorney explained there are no responsive documents to his requests, which means there are no records containing relative information to be reproduced. According to the Texas Public Information Handbook, public information applies to recorded information including on book, paper, letter, document, email, internet post, text message, instant message or other electronic communication.
Subsequently, Warmerdam filed a separate request inquiring about district costs associated with the attorney’s letter. Another request asked for a total amount the district has spent for legal services in the school year 2020-21 and so far in 2021-22. In addition, Warmerdam has asked if any of the district’s teachers are members of a teacher’s union and if so, the name of the union. Another request asks if the district has any direct or indirect contract with Panorama Education, or if it uses any of the organization’s materials or resources. Another asks if the district uses any resources apart from the Texas Education Agency approved curriculum.
In preparing for this column, I asked superintendents at Chisum, Paris and Prairiland if those districts have noticed an increase in public information requests of late. Each superintendent responded in the negative, which gives the perception, perhaps, that North Lamar is being singled out for some reason. I also inquired about the use of attorneys to respond to public information requests. Each said their district has retained legal counsel to assist with controversial public information requests and other needs the district may have.
During a phone conversation, Warmerdam said the lack of response to a phone call to the superintendent prompted his first public information request as well as his appeal to school trustees at the Oct. 18 meeting. Acknowledging he has received little helpful information as a result of his numerous public information requests, Warmerdam agreed there must be a better way to communicate his concerns, particularly about the possibility of critical race theory permeating schools.
Warmerdam and I agreed that a lack of communication prompts misunderstandings, and perhaps a better way to address concerns is to put school districts on notice, which Warmerdam did at the Oct. 18 meeting, and then leave it to parents to question children about what is being taught at school rather than flood a district with costly public information requests.
