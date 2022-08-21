Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible.