Sally Boswell asked in her Aug. 16 commentary why a person who is not a laborer, farmer/rancher or any other kind of working person needs a big, oversized truck. The crux of her question lies in one word. Need. The crux of the answer lies in the statement that “need” has nothing to do with it.
I contend this country was not founded on need. It was founded on “want.” Allow me to expound on that idea. We are told that many of the early European settlers came here to obtain freedom of religion. Did they really “need” freedom of religion or did they merely “want” freedom of religion? Some of our Founding Fathers were of the mind that they were not happy with taxation without representation. I’m told that the taxes imposed on the colonists were actually lower than the taxes imposed on the mother country residents but the colonials had no voice in the government. They were actually doing OK without that voice in government but they *wanted* that say in how things were done. We all know what that led to and how it turned out. As an aside the Founding Fathers would probably be appalled at our governments doings these days. I know I am.
