The Lamar County Appraisal District recently learned that we failed to meet the standards required by state law in the valuing of property in Paris ISD and Prairiland ISD.
The failure of the Property Value Study conducted by the state comptroller results in the local schools receiving a reduced amount of state funding if their decision stands.
The results of the study are being appealed by attorneys for the two local schools.
All over Texas, home prices have dramatically been fueled by thousands of people moving to Texas daily coupled with the low interest rates for home financing.
The state comptroller compares prices paid for homes in Lamar County with the appraised values of those homes and sets a ratio.
If that ratio falls below 95%, in the total value of all properties, then the funding for schools is impacted. This was all brought about by a lawsuit filed by poor school districts a number of years ago.
There is some good news for homeowners as the homestead discount for school taxes will likely increase to $40,000 when the election is held in May.
Also, homesteads cannot be increased more than 10% per year and taxes are also capped for over-65 homesteads and homesteads of disabled people.
Notices of value will be mailed out in May to all people whose value is increased, and they will have the opportunity to protest that value if they feel that their property would not sell for the proposed value.
It is the last thing we want to do with large changes occurring for the past two years, but we must do this so that our local schools will not lose funding.
We certainly will work with taxpayers to get the accurate values on their property, but we realize that homes are selling for quite a bit more than our information indicates.”
Additional questions or comments may be directed to Lamar County Appraisal District at 903-785-7822.
