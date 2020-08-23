It’s been a few months since The Paris News was forced to choose between cutting staff and print days or closing its doors altogether, and after fielding a recent phone call or two, I thought it’d be a good time to revisit the topic.
Here’s the background: Texas leaders shut down a wide swath of businesses in late March and early April after Covid-19 was found in the state, and that resulted in a financial crisis for local businesses dependent on advertising revenue, including The Paris News. On April 5, we announced the newspaper would reduce print from six days a week to three while continuing to produce daily content for our website. We also absorbed several open positions, including two in the newsroom. We continue to carefully monitor and cut expenses to ensure we’re living within our means.
Contrary to popular belief — Pew Research Center in September 2019 found 71% of 34,897 Americans polled believed local news media was doing well financially although only 14% of them paid for news in the previous year — newspapers across the world for years have experienced financial headwinds as greater shares of ad dollars have been redirected to social media and digital outlets.
As I shared in February, Facebook soaks up 83% of social media ad spending, and Facebook and Google together take in 63.8% of mobile ad spending and 59.3% of digital ad spending. That money leaves the local community — it literally goes to California, and often finds its way into the coffers of that state’s politicians.
The shifting economics have resulted in years of cutting at newspapers. From 1990 to 2016, the number of employees at U.S. newspapers fell from 457,500 to 183,000, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since 2004, about 1,800 U.S. newspapers have closed, according to Penny Abernathy, a University of North Carolina professor who’s researching the industry. Until Covid-19, the pace of closures was about 100 a year, she reported. Since the pandemic began, more than 50 more have closed, Poynter reported last week. And now in many communities, the physical presence of the newspaper — it’s office building — is closing while companies call on staff to continue their work remotely.
It’s an issue that affects newspapers of all sizes. National newspapers face falling ad revenues, and they’re leaning more on subscribers and readers than in years past. The New York Times on Aug. 5 reported its second quarter digital revenue exceeded print for the first time in history as it added 669,000 new digital subscribers for a total of 5.7 million. Including print, the newspaper has 6.5 million subscriptions, yet advertising revenue “fell 32% in the digital part of the business and 55% in print compared with the equivalent period last year.”
Readers are keeping The Times afloat. As a national newspaper, it can scale in a way The Paris News cannot. Still, we are seeing success on our digital front as more people are visiting our website than ever before. Compared to last year, pageviews are up more than 1 million, or 34%; visitors are up more than 290,000, or 58.6%; and visits are up more than 641,000, or 61.9%. Like The Times, our digital revenue is up — but keep scale in mind. While The Times’s 29.6% growth means $33.4 million in added revenue, our 5.7% growth means $1,100. Swap out 2019 digital revenue with 2018, and our growth is a more impressive 34%, and that’s about $5,500.
I know I’ve said it before, but it’s really important now — if you see an advertiser in the newspaper or in Paris Life, thank them. Thank them for keeping their dollars local, and thank them for supporting local jobs. Thank them for helping to keep the cost of the newspaper down, and thank them by spending a buck or two with them.
The pandemic’s economic impact has everyone tightening their belts, and we’re not through it yet. However, we are working hard to continue providing a community newspaper, and we appreciate your patience with the necessary changes that have kept our doors open for business.
