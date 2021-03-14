I hope the weather we had in February will put the brakes on the Green New Deal bunch.
There are several rules of nature:
1. The wind does not blow all the time.
2. The sun does not shine all the time.
3. Sleet and freezing rain will stop wind turbines.
4. Coal will always burn and generate power.
5. Natural gas will always burn and generate power.
Wind and solar will play a very small part in the power grid because of reliability issues.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, President Joseph Biden and the Hollywood stars should live like our friends in Lamar County did — freezing in the dark.
Hayden Swaim
Paris
