Congratulations, Chisum High graduates! Of the Red River Valley schools, yours graduates first thanks to a near-normal start date last August and very few to no days of district quarantine resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. Walking the stage to get your diplomas is a hard-earned moment in the spotlight. Again, congratulations.
Speaking of education, thumbs up Detroit ISD teachers Dawn Malone, Marilyn Gailin and Lisa McCarthy on their retirements. It’s astounding to think that between these three women there is 109 years spent in the service of education. Malone expressed mixed feelings about her retirement, and rightly so. It’s been a big part of her and her fellow teachers’ lives for so long, it can be hard to step away from. But hopefully she, Gailin and McCarthy get some much-needed rest and time with their families. Thank you for your service to the community’s youth.
Also deserving of a thumbs up is the YoungLives of Lamar County program. There are a lot of nonprofits in Lamar County, and this is one that sort of flies under the radar. YoungLives is all about helping teen mothers receive their education to ensure they have a solid foundation on which to build their lives. To learn more, check out today’s Living Section.
Thumbs down on a “critical error” by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice that prevented the media from witnessing an execution for the first time in 40 years.
