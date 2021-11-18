Few of us will forget February’s freeze. How could we? Many thousands of us still are finding or paying for damage done to homes and commercial buildings when power went out for days in subfreezing temperatures.
But lest we forget, our state elected officials and power transmission companies have conspired to ensure we’ll have monthly reminders in the form of rate hikes. It’s a classic exhibit of a system that likes to privatize gain and socialize pain.
Blackouts brought on by the brutal winter storm left millions of Texans without power and water for days as record-low temperatures overwhelmed the state’s unprepared and largely unregulated electric power grid. More than 100 people died of hypothermia or carbon monoxide poisoning during the storm. To this day, thousands of Texans still are paying for and making repairs to damage wrought by burst pipes that likely wouldn’t have occurred had the power stayed on.
Apparently, lawmakers don’t think consumers have paid enough. Earlier this year, they passed legislation to give utilities and electricity companies access to billions of dollars in bonds and loans to prevent a larger financial crisis in the state in the aftermath of the storm.
To help companies pay off those bonds and loans, lawmakers approved a bill that will increase most Texans’ electricity bills by at least a few dollars each month for possibly the next two decades to bail out the state’s utility and electricity companies, according to the Texas Tribune.
Although the Legislature required power companies to prepare for future storms, nothing was done to provide direct assistance to people harmed by the power crisis or to help Texans reduce electricity use to take pressure off the grid during extreme weather.
Earlier this year, CenterPoint Energy filed for and the Public Utility Commission approved a rate increase of nearly 37%, from 3.35 cents per kilowatt-hour to 4.61 cents per kilowatt-hour.
Energy distributors across the state, CenterPoint Energy and Texas New-Mexico Power included, applied for increases in the transmission and distribution rates — or the cost to transport and deliver energy — that all went into effect Sept. 1.
Rather than holding the energy market responsible for the failures during the February storm, the legislature held the customers responsible.
If it isn’t galling enough to pay for a fiasco that was no fault of our own, we don’t even get to know exactly what we’re buying with all the fresh fees coming our way. Transmission fees cover the cost of moving energy from sources like wind farms and gas generators to the substations. Distribution rates cover the cost of taking the energy from substations to the individual clients. What Texans will get for their higher power transmission bills, however, isn’t quite clear. Neither the power companies nor the Public Utility Commission has been willing to provide a clear answer to that question.
If Texas consumers are guilty of anything in the freeze fiasco, it’s trusting politicians and the Public Utility Commission to do right by them and for years turning a blind eye to the problems of Texas’ unregulated market that was supposed to increase competition and save us money. Unlike utilities, consumers don’t have powerful lobbyists.
Our only recourse is to pressure elected officials to do better or vote them out.
