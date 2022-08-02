“GOP Official backs book ban”
What a liberal progressive headline this is. And utterly misleading and inaccurate.
Advocating to remove age-inappropriate material from school libraries, or children sections of public libraries is not a book ban.
A “Book Ban” is when you advocate for the removal of all books of a title or author entirely from all book stores, and stop publication. Dr. Seuss, for example.
