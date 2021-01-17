These are frightful times.
Back in September when I predicted the November presidential election would end in uncertainty just like the 2000 race between Al Gore and former President George W. Bush, I never dreamed Washington, D.C. would resemble a war zone three days before the inauguration of a new president. My worst fears have become a reality, and there seems to be no end to the amount of uncertainty before us.
It is time to take a history lesson.
“A house divided against itself, cannot stand. I believe this government cannot endure permanently half slave and half free. I do not expect the Union to be dissolved — I do not expect the house to fall — but I do expect it will cease to be divided. It will become all one thing or all the other.”
Abraham Lincoln spoke these words in 1858 upon his acceptance of the Republican nomination for U.S. senator from Illinois. Lincoln lost the election to Democrat Stephen A. Douglas, but as we all know, he went on to become president in 1860. Southern states seceded from the Union, and it took four years of bloody conflict to end slavery and to bring the Confederacy back into the fold.
Never since the Civil War has our nation been more divided. For the past decade or so, an increasing dissatisfaction with government in general plus the lack of action to address discrimination and racial injustice has led to increasing tension between Americans.
With racial relations at the center of division, extremists from both the left and the right have taken to the streets in violence under the veil of peaceful protests. After the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, at the knee of an Anglo Minneapolis police officer in May, protests turned violent in large cities across the country. And now, a mostly Anglo crowd invaded the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, threatening lawmakers and causing the death of five people.
More than 20,000 National Guard troops are stationed at the Capitol and throughout the city with more standing by in case they are needed. In advance of Inauguration Day, the FBI has issued warnings of armed protests at state capitol buildings across the nation.
I pray when President-Elect Joe Biden takes over as president on Wednesday, calmer heads will prevail, and the leaders of our nation will put politics aside and realize this nation is on the brink of another civil war.
Indeed, these are frightful times.
