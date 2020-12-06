Section 230 — a federal law shielding social media companies from liability for the content of users’ posts — was in the news again this week after President Donald Trump tweeted that he will veto the National Defense Authorization Act if it does not include a provision to repeal the section.
That section of the 1996 Communications Decency Act states: “No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.” In layman’s terms, online intermediaries that host or republish speech can’t be held legally responsible for what someone else has said or done. The protections apply to social media sites like Facebook and Twitter, but also to internet service providers or any online service that publishes third-party content, including Parler, MeWe and Rumble.
To be clear, Section 230 gives you greater freedom of speech on the internet than on just about any other platform. You can say things on social media that you can’t otherwise broadcast or have published in a newspaper because newspapers, radio and TV stations don’t have the same protections from liability that tech companies have. If a letter to the editor contains maliciously false information for the purpose of demeaning someone’s character, the letter writer and the newspaper can both be sued for libel. Libel is akin to slander, except libel is a published false statement where slander is spoken.
Those who oppose Section 230 say companies like Facebook and Twitter should no longer be shielded when they’re operating like a publisher. They argue the sites are actively censoring conservative viewpoints because they now use algorithms and human moderators to label potentially misleading information. But the companies only took that action after their CEOs faced mounting pressure by the public and the U.S. Congress following Russian misinformation campaigns during the 2016 election.
For someone like Trump, who uses Twitter frequently to address the public, repealing Section 230 would be shooting himself and you in the foot. Consider this from the Electronic Frontier Foundation: “Given the sheer size of user-generated websites (for example, Facebook alone has more than 1 billion users, and YouTube users upload 100 hours of video every minute), it would be infeasible for online intermediaries to prevent objectionable content from cropping up on their site. Rather than face potential liability for their users’ actions, most would likely not host any user content at all or would need to protect themselves by being actively engaged in censoring what we say, what we see and what we do online.”
I like to think more people would write letters to the editor and participate in community conversations if all of a sudden they had nowhere online to discuss their points of view, but I’m also a fan of being able to post my thoughts and experiences to my social media without having to wait for it to be vetted. Torn as I am, I’m not a fan of the amount of censorship we will see on the internet without Section 230. I believe it’s each individual’s personal responsibility to vet the information they see, and the government should stay out of it.
