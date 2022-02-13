I was pleased when Paris Mayor Paul Portugal extended an invitation last week to a meeting attended by herself, Mayor Pro Tem Reginald Hughes, the city’s top administrative staff and State Rep. Gary VanDeaver.
Prompted by concerns received by his office, VanDeaver was in town on a fact-finding mission to learn what Paris is doing about city blight, and to offer what help his office might provide toward efforts to remedy the problem of dilapidated housing and unsightly neighborhoods.
“We’ve had a couple of constituents concerned about rundown properties, abandoned properties, and the kind of blight that creates,” VanDeaver said. “It was their opinion that the city is not being aggressive enough in doing something with these properties to get them back on the tax rolls.”
As most often happens, a meeting such as this, about what could be an embarrassment to the city, could have taken place legally without public awareness, and no one would have known Vandeaver was conducting a fact-finding mission. However, because of her insightfulness and dedication to transparency, the mayor invited a representative of the press.
City administrators were well prepared with documentation of continued dilapidation efforts as city planner Andrew Mack shared statistics to reveal, during the past 10 years, the city has demolished 362 residential structures at a cost of $1.1 million and spent another $1.2 million for the demolition of three commercial apartment complexes.
City Manager Grayson Path shared information about the city’s new 5 in 5 Housing In-Fill Development Program, which offers developers tax-stricken lots for $1 and provides abatements and reduced building fees.
VanDeaver was impressed with the program.
“That’s awesome,” the Texas House District 1 representative said. “I think you’re thinking outside the box, and I think this might make a huge difference. Constituents who contact us are frustrated and impatient, but as we all know these things take time.”
Because of my attendance at the meeting, I gained insight into other concerns about a wide range of topics expressed by both city staff and VanDeaver, many of which I plan to cover in upcoming issues of The Paris News.
Hughes expressed concern about problems with oversight of the Paris Housing Authority, caused by restrictions placed on the city by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. VanDeaver expressed concern about the problems rural Texas faces because of diminishing representation in the Texas Legislature caused by redistricting. He noted Northeast Texas lost three Texas House seats and West Texas lost two in recent redistricting.
Before VanDeaver left the meeting, he urged city officials to stay in contact with his office and provide information, such as statistics presented at Tuesday’s meeting, for his staff to include in a database to share with constituents.
“For all of us, communication is the key,” VanDeaver said. “And, I think meetings like this are certainly helpful.”
Building on VanDeaver’s comment, I would add that while meetings are important, it’s equally important for the press to be present on behalf of the public. Thank you again, Mayor Portugal, for your insightful dedication to government transparency.
