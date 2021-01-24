Get ready folks because there is undoubtedly more coming. On his first half day in office, President Joe Biden managed to eliminate 1,000, plus or minus, well-paying jobs in the U.S. (Source: Rob Gilles, Associated Press article Jan. 20, 2021).
By executive order, Biden halted the Keystone XL pipeline. The Keystone XL company announced that those jobs will be eliminated in the next few weeks as the company safely shuts down the construction. Now, that’s only the surface folks. The pipeline, when completed, would have moved Canadian crude to the Texas coast for refining by Texas workers. The oil moving through the pipeline would have paid royalties to the Texas property owners of the land right of way.
To add insult to injury, expect Keystone XL with Canadian government backing, to sue the United States for breaking the agreements that were in place. Canada invested many millions of Canadian tax dollars into supporting this project. Expect the Canadians to win big on that one.
So, we will lose the current jobs, future jobs downstream, royalty payments, tax dollars and pay for the privilege. What a deal!
I would like for our Democrat friends to explain how this is good.
Rod McCoy
Cooper
