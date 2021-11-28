Some people just make the holidays a little brighter for others. Such is the case with a couple of Paris women who are instrumental in bringing joy to others this holiday season.
I want to pay tribute this week to Bridget Domengeaux, recreation supervisor for the City of Paris, and Melissa Wickersham, the force behind the annual community Thanksgiving meal for the less fortunate sponsored by Christians in Action and Paris Regional Medical Center.
Domengeaux, filling in for Mrs. Claus, was a hit at the annual Christmas tree lighting in downtown Paris last week as she and a couple of Santa’s elves visited with children waiting in line to visit Santa. And, she will accompany the jolly old man to ByWaters Park beginning Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday after the downtown Christmas parade until 9 p.m., again from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday and then every weekend leading up to Christmas.
Along with Public Works director Michael Smith, Domengeaux was instrumental in securing a brand new hut for Santa and Mrs. Claus this year, one large enough for a chair for the jolly old elf and another for Mrs. Claus to sit and hand out trinkets to kids.
Not only does Domengeaux fill in each year for Mrs. Claus, but she mans the Pumpkin Patch in downtown Paris during October to aid in financing a visit from a couple of Santa’s reindeer at the Christmas tree lighting and the cost of candy canes and trinkets for children who visit Santa. Often dressed as the Crazy Pumpkin Lady, she gives barrel train rides to children during the Pumpkin Festival.
Now a shout out for Melissa Wickersham, the force behind the annual Christians in Action Thanksgiving Day meal for the less fortunate served to more than 500 people last week at Farmers’ Market. She began helping with the meal more than 30 years ago when she was just a teenager.
Her grandparents, the late Margie and Nathan Bell, along with Christians In Action director Don Walker, began serving the meal at the old Mrs. Baird’s bread building, 410 Clarksville St., the former Christians In Action location. Wickersham tells about her early involvement.
“I was raised in a very blessed household, and I never wanted for anything,” Wickersham said. “My grandmother and Don Walker were really good friends, so she and my grandfather began helping him financially with the Thanksgiving Day meal. And my grandparents said to me, ‘You have been a little too blessed, so go down there and help with the meal.’”
A teacher at Trinity Christian Academy, Wickersham has been helping with the meal since she was 16 years old, and took over its coordination more than 10 years ago.
“My grandmother was always a huge supporter of Christians In Action, and so she buried this in my heart,” Wickersham said.
As we continue the holiday season, let’s be inspired by the example of these two ladies who have been instrumental in adding to the holiday spirit and making Paris a festive and caring community.
