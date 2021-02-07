Kudos to the Paris Economic Development Corp. for the openness displayed by the board of directors at a planning session last week at Love Civic Center.
Going in, I was concerned the group would enter an executive session at any time, as the meeting’s agenda made clear such action could happen. With two attorneys present, I just knew the group would go behind closed doors to discuss topics such as land, cash position and incentives. I’ve been at governmental meetings before when bodies use “consult with legal council” to close public access on items normally prohibited for closed discussions by the Texas Open Meetings Act.
It didn’t happen. The economic development group displayed a transparency that has not always been the case in years past, an openness that should gain the confidence of this community. Much of the information presented at the Wednesday session is included in today’s edition of the newspaper.
Perhaps not as newsworthy as other information presented, a roundtable discussion with the organization’s seven directors provided insight into past economic development activity, where this board wants to take us and how it plans to fulfill goals.
Of particular interest, Curtis Fendley recounted economic history dating to the 1950s when men like the late Marvin Gibbs and the late Gilbert Cecil invested in the Paris Industrial Foundation, which worked closely with now 95-year-old Bob Campbell of Texas Power & Light, now TXU Energy. Former companies Uarco, Babcock & Wilcox and later Pat Mayes Lake and Campbell Soup Co. all came to Paris as the result of early efforts.
In the 1980s, the group contracted with “head hunters,” which brought Kimberly-Clark, Fendley noted. Philip Cecil took over from his father, Fendley joined the group with others, and in 1994 a city-wide election established Paris Economic Development Corp. At the time, the Paris Industrial Foundation deeded the new organization about 280 acres of land primarily located in northwest Paris.
Shay Bills expressed appreciation for the historical review and stressed the importance of orientation meetings for new members, something not done in the recent past.
“When you first come onto the board, everything’s like a deer in the headlights,” Bills said as she recommended history along with board policies and procedures be shared with every new board member. “Hearing a history is a big plus, and I am excited about the direction we are taking.”
Newly named director Stephen Terrell shared about the importance of vision and discipline for organizational success.
“My perception of PEDC is that we as a community have always been trying to attract new and not taking care of what we have,” Terrell said. “To be successful we need to keep what we have, grow what we have and three, attract new. You have to have all three. That folks, is how you create a winning community.”
Also new to the board, Chase Coleman, talked about the diversity of the board, commended chairman Josh Gray and Executive Director Maureen Hammond for their leadership abilities and emphasized the importance of open discussions.
Dr. A.J. Hashmi expressed the importance of open communication with Paris City Council, action free of hidden agendas and a proactive vision.
“I mean that whenever a company wants to come, we try to scramble to get ready for that company. We need to be an organization that is proactive, one that brings in higher paying jobs. We should aim ourselves at what our goal is and what kind of industry we want.”
Mihir Pankaj said although the organization has struggled in the past, those struggles “led us to where we are today. For every fall down we have had, we get back up and move on. Our mission should be to impact future generations so I think it is imperative that we look at what we have today, expand on that but also look at expansion and bringing new folks into the community.”
Marketing PEDC to the community is important, Pankaj said.
“I don’t know what past EDCs have done, but taking this step today to talk about these things, setting up a mission and goals, is heading in the right direction,” Panjak said.
Josh Bray stressed the importance of open meetings and complete transparency.
“We need to meet protocol with the way motions are worded, especially after coming out of executive session,” Bray said, explaining wording should be precise to reflect the action taken in closed session. “We need to stick to the agenda in our meetings. With good intentions, sometimes discussion takes us off the agenda and so if I ever call you out, it’s not because I intend to cut you off, but because I don’t want us to be called out for an open meetings violation.
Which is an example of how all governmental meetings should take place.
Kudos to the Paris Economic Development Corp.
