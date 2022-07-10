T
his week, we kick things off with a huge congratulatory thumbs up to the amazing Prairiland Beta Club show choir, which recently competed against clubs from across the entire country and earned a coveted national championship.
This community is blessed with wonderfully talented kids, and Prairiland’s Beta Club members are certainly among them. A national title is immensely impressive, and we are simply thrilled for them.
On the other side of things, we give a thumbs down to the teacher shortage, which has been keenly felt here in the Red River Valley just as it has all throughout the country. Fewer and fewer students are going to college with the intent of becoming educators, and the lack of teachers entering the workforce is exacerbated by current teachers leaving the profession in droves. As a result, many area school districts are having a hard time filling vacancies as the upcoming school year looms.
