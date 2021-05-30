Each year, dedicated local Scouts visit Evergreen Cemetery to place American flags near the headstones of deceased former service men and women. If you’ve ever seen the size of Evergreen Cemetery, you might imagine it’s a daunting task. But it’s not to those Scouts who go out there. To them, it’s a honor. It’s a small, but heartfelt thank you to those who gave of themselves so that we might enjoy the freedoms we have in this country. Our fallen warriors may be gone, but they will never be forgotten. Thank you, Scouts.
Also earning a thumbs up this week is Detroit High School administrators and teachers. During Friday graduation, it was announced that 97% of Detroit’s Class of 2021 is classified as college or career ready by the State of Texas, far exceeding the state average of up to 65%. That’s an impressive feat in any year, but especially during a pandemic year that included remote instruction, quarantines and uncertainty. Congratulations to you and to your graduates.
A big thumbs up too goes out to graduates at Prairiland and Rivercrest ISDs. This year certainly was challenging, but you rose to the occasion, met your goals and are now ready to start your journey into adulthood. Make it a goal to continue making smart choices, and success will find you.
Thumbs down to former FBI agent William Roy Stone Jr., who for years convinced a woman she was on “secret probation, scamming her out of $800,000. Stone’s actions are atrocious at a time when we need to build trust with law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.